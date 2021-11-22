Man Killed in Crash After Prince George's County Police Pursuit

A man was killed in a crash in Northeast D.C. late Sunday night, after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and was pursued by Prince George’s County police.

Authorities identified the man as 28-year-old Isiah Smith, who lived in Southeast D.C.

Police said they pulled Smith over in the 3300 block of Queens Chapel Road in Mt. Rainier, Maryland for driving erratically just before 11 p.m. They also the tags did not belong on the car Smith was driving.

Smith allegedly took off when an officer walked toward his car, and then the officer pursued, authorities said.

Smith lost control of the car on Michigan Avenue. Tire tracks visible throughout the park where the crash occurred lead to Bunker Hill Road, where the car came to rest. The impact caused Smith to be ejected and he died at the scene.

Police said Smith lost control of the car at the same time a supervisor cancelled the pursuit per department policy, which only allows pursuits when a felony has occurred.

Investigators said the crash happened about 43 seconds after Smith allegedly ran from the traffic stop. Internal affairs are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash to see if department policy was violated.

County police have placed an officer on administrative leave as the investigation continues.