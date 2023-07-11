Man found shot to death in Oxon Hill store

A man was found shot to death inside a convenience store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, early Tuesday, authorities said.

The man was found inside High Point Grocery & Tobacco in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, on the D.C.-Maryland line. Prince George’s County police officers responded at about 4:40 a.m. and the victim was pronounced dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man had worked at the store. His name was not immediately released. Police said they're working to establish a suspect and motive.

A clerk at a nearby business said anyone who works nearby worries about becoming the victim of a crime.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.