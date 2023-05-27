Have You Seen Her? Prince George's County Family Searches for Missing 18-Year-Old

A Prince George’s County family is desperately searching for 18-year-old Janiyah Thompson, who disappeared over a month ago.

Thompson was last seen at the Naylor Road Metro Station. She told her older brother she was headed off to take care of something, and she hasn’t been heard from since.

Thompson’s family told News4 that it’s extremely unlike her to not contact them, and they worry something bad has happened.

“We haven’t heard a word or haven’t heard anything,” Clinton Hubbard, Thompson’s father, said. “It’s definitely devastating.”

According to Hubbard, his daughter is a junior at Eastern Senior High School and is part of the ROTC program.

Her family is also concerned because she needs medications.

“We just want her to come home. I love her, her mother loves her, her brothers and sisters love her, her aunts and uncles,” Hubbard said. “Everybody cares about her. We all love you. We just want you to come home.”

Though Hubbard said the family filed a missing persons report with the Prince George’s County Police Department, officers told them they can only do so much because Thompson is technically an adult.

“That’s traumatizing as well. It almost feel like they don’t care,” he said.

News4 reached out to the police department for comment and to try to get an update on the search efforts, but has not yet heard back.