Have you seen her? 72-year-old woman with dementia has been missing for days from Lanham

Police are searching for a 72-year-old woman with dementia missing from Prince George’s County.

Eucharia Chinyereas Eleweanya is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen on Jan. 19 at 11 p.m. in the 8900 block of 1st Street in Lanham, Maryland, police said. She was wearing a gray jacket and an unknown type of shoes.

Eleweanya has dementia and high blood pressure, and police have classified her as a critical missing person.

Her daughter is concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Bowie, Division II Investigation Section at 301-390-2160 and reference case number 24-0004043.