About 35 people were rescued from the Capital Wheel after it lost power Thursday evening, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.

Passengers got stuck on the Ferris wheel at National Harbor about 7:20 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fire department received a call for a high-angle rescue.

All passengers were removed. No injuries were reported.