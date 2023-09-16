Caught on camera: Thief makes off with seven cars from Temple Hills dealership

Police are searching for the thief who made off with seven cars in the most recent burglary at a Maryland car dealership.

Surveillance video caught the crime at Global Auto Outlet in Temple Hills. It’s the second time the dealership has been burglarized in four months.

The owner of the dealership told News4 that the break-in happened between Thursday night and sometime before dawn Friday morning.

Cameras inside Global Auto Outlet captured how once the thief got inside, he rummaged through offices and found keys. The video goes on to show how the thief got into a car on the showroom floor, failed to find keys there and then went outside, where he had more success.

At one point, he can be seen looking for a way out of the lot in one of the stolen cars, and eventually makes his own exit by driving through a fence at the rear of the dealership.

By the time authorities arrived, the thief and the vehicles were gone.

It’s unclear from the video if there was a second suspect, or if the same thief made several trips.

The victim believes the same person seen in the video is responsible for the break-in that took place four months ago.

Authorities are investigating.