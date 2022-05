Authorities in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting that sent a boy to the hospital Wednesday.

The child was found shot when county police and paramedics responded to a shooting in the 6700 block of Alpine Street in District Heights, Maryland, at around 6:40 p.m.

Authorities have not confirmed the boy's age or the extent of his injuries.

News4 is working to learn more details about the gunfire.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.