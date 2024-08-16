Prince George's County

Armed man barricaded in Langley Park home; neighbors warned to take shelter

The hourslong standoff with Prince George’s County police began at about 2:30 a.m. Friday on 17th Avenue, police said

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man with a weapon is barricaded inside a home in Langley Park, Maryland, authorities say. Police warned neighbors to shelter in place.

The hourslong standoff with Prince George’s County police began at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 8200 block of 17th Avenue, police said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Officers were called to the home for a report that someone fired shots. A man was believed to be in the home with a weapon, with other people inside. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the people inside were able to get out, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police said they believe the man remained in the home.

“Residents in the immediate vicinity are advised to shelter in place at the lowest level of their home,” police said in a brief statement.

The area is west of Riggs Road and south of the Adelphi Mill Recreation Center.

Prince George's County

Prince George's County, Maryland, news updates, events and information

Prince George's County Aug 15

1 child killed, 2 hurt in Maryland Beltway crash after Virginia Beach abduction, chase

Prince George's County Aug 13

‘Took a beautiful soul': Maryland man sentenced to 38 years for killing mother of his son

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us