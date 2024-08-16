Armed man barricaded in Langley Park home; neighbors warned to take shelter

A man with a weapon is barricaded inside a home in Langley Park, Maryland, authorities say. Police warned neighbors to shelter in place.

The hourslong standoff with Prince George’s County police began at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 8200 block of 17th Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to the home for a report that someone fired shots. A man was believed to be in the home with a weapon, with other people inside. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the people inside were able to get out, police said.

Barricade: Officers responded to the 8200 block of 17th Ave in Langley Park for a report of shots fired at a single-family home. One adult male is believed to be inside the residence. There are no reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/FCnB0gge7P — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 16, 2024

Police said they believe the man remained in the home.

“Residents in the immediate vicinity are advised to shelter in place at the lowest level of their home,” police said in a brief statement.

The area is west of Riggs Road and south of the Adelphi Mill Recreation Center.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.