Angela Alsobrooks resigns as Prince George's County executive after Senate win

Angela Alsobrooks has resigned from her post as executive for Prince George's County, Maryland, weeks after winning a U.S. Senate seat.

Alsobrooks officially resigned at 10 a.m. Monday.

“Thank you for your trust and partnership as we worked to build a stronger, united Prince George’s,” Alsobrooks said in a news release. “Serving the residents of this County has been the honor of my lifetime, and I am deeply proud of all we have accomplished together.”

Chief Administrative Officer Tara H. Jackson will step in as the acting county executive.

Since 2018, Alsobrooks, 53, has served as the county executive of Prince George’s County, Maryland’s second most populous jurisdiction in the suburbs of the nation’s capital. Before that, she served as the county’s top prosecutor.

Alsobrooks, a Democrat, became the first Black candidate to be elected senator in Maryland when she prevailed against popular Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan in the November election.

The race had been widely watched with control of the Senate potentially at stake, but Democrats ended up losing their slim Senate majority despite her victory.

Alsobrooks' supporters noted she would bring greater diversity to the Senate, and they said she is better positioned to address problems facing the state and the nation.

