5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police said they responded at around 8:32 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was located near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the boys and girls club.

Four of the victims suffered minor injuries and a fifth is in surgery after being stabbed in the back, police told News4’s Prince George’s County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins.

It is not known what led to the stabbings, and authorities have not announced an arrest in the case.

