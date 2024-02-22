$3M in cocaine seized from home in Prince George's County

Police seized more than $3 million worth of cocaine from a home in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit and Narcotics Enforcement Division executed a search warrant at a home in the Langley Park area and found about 30 kilograms of cocaine, 25 ounces of cocaine laced with fentanyl, 37 grams of methamphetamine and more than $120,000 in cash.
“I can say in the 20 years that I’ve been a member of this police department, for a unit that is not a long-term investigative unit that is focused on solely narcotics, I have not seen a seizure of this amount,” Deputy Chief Zachary O’Lare said.
Police arrested 37-year-old Willians Quintanilla Beltran and charged him with multiple drug charges.
