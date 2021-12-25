30 People Displaced in Four Prince George's County Fires Since Friday Night

Four large fires in Prince George’s County have displaced over 30 people since Friday night, destroying apartments and damaging at least one home, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department (PGCFD). Authorities did not elaborate on potential causes for any of the fires.

Marlow Heights, Saturday

At around 6:20 a.m. Christmas morning, fire crews were called to the 4600 block of Dallas Place in the Marlow Heights area, where they found a 3-story, multi-family residence in flames.

Firefighters rescued several people from balconies, the department said. The blaze was quickly brought under control, but several apartments were destroyed.

Fifteen people, including seven children, were displaced and are being assisted by the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

Langley Park, Saturday

Earlier Saturday, at around 12:13 a.m., residents of “several” apartments were displaced by a fire on the 7300 block of 18th Avenue in Langley Park, according to the fire department.

Laurel, Friday

Just before midnight, crews responded to a house fire in the 13100 block of Golden Oak Drive in Laurel, where they found a 2-story split foyer with “well advanced fire showing” from the first floor.

Firefighters had to evacuate people due to a structural collapse, and “the entire family was displaced,” they said.

District Heights, Friday

The first blaze broke out at around 5:11 p.m. Friday. Crews responded to the 1900 block of County Road in District Heights, where they found a 4-story, residential apartment building on fire.

Residents self-evacuated, and now seven adults and three children are displaced and being assisted by the county’s Office of Emergency Management, the department said.