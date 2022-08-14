2 Men Shot, Killed in Separate Shootings in Prince George's County

Two men were killed in separate shootings Sunday in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The first man was found shot in the 10200 block of Tway Blade Court in the unincorporated part of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers responded to the area around 8:00 p.m. and found the victim, whose name was not provided, outside. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Another man was found shot in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills, Maryland at around 9:35 p.m.

Officers said they found the victim in the roadway, and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were working to establish suspects and motives in the cases. Anyone with information should call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.