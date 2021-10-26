2 Men Found Shot to Death in Prince George's County

Two men were found shot to death inside an apartment in District Heights, Maryland, about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Prince George’s County police said.

When and why they were killed is not yet known.

“We received a 911 call at 9.25 this morning,” Officer Thomas Lester said. “We do not believe preliminarily that this incident occurred at that time receiving that 911 call. We do believe it happened prior to that, and that is a timeline our investigators are working to put together.”

Police said it wasn’t a random act of violence. They are working to determine if the men are connected to one another. Their names have not been released.

Loved ones gathered at the Rochelle Hall Apartments Tuesday, some in tears, some in disbelief.

“I don't know what happened,” Freddie Harris said. “All I know, that might be my son in there deceased.”

Harris got a call Tuesday morning from his son's mother.

“I was on my way from the doctor, and his momma called me and tell me she had bad news for me and that was it,” Harris said.

Prince George's County has had more than 100 homicides so far this year.

“It's just too much killing going on, just too much going on, and it needs to stop, just needs to stop,” Harris said.