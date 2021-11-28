fatal crash

2 Dead, 1 Hurt in Ritchie Road Car Crash

By NBC Washington Staff

Two men died and a third man is seriously hurt after a car crash early Sunday on Ritchie Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say. 

The names of the dead were not immediately released. 

The crash occurred in the 1400 block of Richie Road, near a 7-Eleven. Officers responded at about 2 a.m. 

Prince George’s County police say the driver was headed south on Ritchie Road when the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree. 

The driver and one passenger were pronounced dead on the scene. A second passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

Video footage shows debris scattered across a parking lot.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. 

