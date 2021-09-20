11-Year-Old Girl Missing From Lanham

An 11-year-old girl is missing from Lanham, Maryland, and police are seeking help from the public.

Raven Smith was last seen late Sunday in the 10200 block of Windsor Oaks Way, Prince George’s County police said.

MISSING CHILD: 11 y/o Raven Smith. Last seen 9/19/21 at 11:40 pm in the 10200 block of Windsor Oaks Way in Lanham. She is 5’10” and 150 lbs. Last seen wearing a black shirt with an anime character on it, black shorts, and possibly tie-dye crocs. Please call 911 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/SZKHSSXVVB — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 20, 2021

Smith stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with an anime character on it, black shorts and possibly tie-dye Crocs.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

