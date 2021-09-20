missing person

11-Year-Old Girl Missing From Lanham

By NBC Washington Staff

prince george's police car
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

An 11-year-old girl is missing from Lanham, Maryland, and police are seeking help from the public. 

Raven Smith was last seen late Sunday in the 10200 block of Windsor Oaks Way, Prince George’s County police said. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Smith stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with an anime character on it, black shorts and possibly tie-dye Crocs. 

Additional information was not immediately released.

Local

THE SCENE 2 hours ago

Defying the Odds: DC Business Owner Finds Success During Pandemic

THE SCENE 2 hours ago

Firefly Music Festival Requires Vaccine or Negative COVID-19 Test

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

missing personLanhammissing child
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us