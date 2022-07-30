11 Hurt in ‘Multi-Vehicle' Crash on I-495 in Prince George's County: Authorities

Eleven people were taken to hospitals after a crash on Interstate 495 on Saturday in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

At around 8:16 p.m., first responders were called to the outer loop of I-495 prior to Route 50 for a “multi-vehicle collision,” the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said.

The victims suffered minor injuries, the department said.

Authorities warned that drivers should “expect a major impact on traffic in the area.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Maryland State Police were investigating the crash.

NBC Washington is working to learn more about this developing story.