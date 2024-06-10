1 dead, 2 injured in District Heights shooting

One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting at a strip mall on Marlboro Pike in District Heights on Monday at around 3:15 p.m., police said.

The deceased was a male in his twenties. The other two victims were a man in his sixties, who is in stable condition, and a woman in her fifties, who is in surgery.

The shooting took place outside of a Fresh Market, but no one inside is currently thought to be involved, though the investigation is still underway.

Evidence markers on the scene were placed mostly at shell casings but also other things that people might have dropped.

Police will also be reviewing surveillance footage from the shopping center during their investigation.

Marlboro Pike is currently closed in both directions, which could cause some heavy traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue and Marlboro Pike.