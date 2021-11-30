Prince George's County Extends Mask Mandate to 2022

Prince George’s County officials have extended the mask mandate into Jan. 23, 2022, amid mounting concern about the new omicron coronavirus variant.

Residents over the age of 2 must continue to wear a mask in indoor, public spaces into the new year, with limited exceptions. The mask resolution was set to expire on Dec. 9, but the council unanimously voted to extend it, News4 partner WTOP reported.

The resolution also encourages social distancing and allows unscheduled inspections of businesses and other establishments.

The extension comes as a new coronavirus variant, called omicron, spreads overseas. Health officials in the Washington, D.C., area say they are monitoring the variant.

“While there is still much unknown about the Omicron variant and how it will spread, the most important thing Marylanders can do right now is to get vaccinated or get a booster shot,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. “It is the best way to maintain your immunity and protect yourself and your family from severe illness.”

Montgomery County, Maryland, reinstated its mask mandate earlier this month after virus transmission rates rose.

D.C. dropped its mask mandate just over a week ago. Mayor Muriel Bowser isn’t planning on changing the policy yet.

“If we get new information, we will respond accordingly, but we don’t have any changes at this point,” she told reporters on Monday after being asked about any new restrictions.