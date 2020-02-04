Prince George’s County Appoints First Female Fire Department Chief

History will be made in Prince George's County today as the first female fire department chief, Tiffany Green, is set to be sworn in.

Green started her career as a volunteer firefighter for the Oxon Hill fire station in 1999. Over her 20 years of experience she has worked as a firefighter, paramedic, a station commander and more.

County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks said she sought out Green for the role of fire department chief because of her wide range of experience and because she's "the best talent to lead the county."

Green will be sworn in today at the First Baptist Church of Glenardon, in Upper Marlboro, Md.