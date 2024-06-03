The following content is created in partnership with F.H. Furr. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about F.H. Furr.

As summer approaches, ensuring your home is ready for the season is essential for both comfort and safety. However, the accumulating cost of home-maintenance projects may leave you wondering if you can take matters into your own hands. And while enlisting paid services is often necessary, there are, in fact, some safe and easy projects you can manage on your own to prepare for summer at little to no cost. Read on to learn which projects are worth a DIY and which ones are best left to professionals.

DIY Tasks to Prepare Your Home for Summer

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Seal windows and doors

Drafts that allow your cool air conditioning to escape not only compromise your comfort but also increase your energy bills. Use weather stripping, caulk, and draft stoppers for underneath doors. Some of these options are renter friendly and this easy DIY task can improve your home’s energy efficiency and keep cool air inside during hot months.

Set up an air purifier and change air filters

While air quality is an issue worth considering year-round, warmer temperatures often inspire us to open windows and doors to let in fresh air––along with ground ozone and increased pollutants like pollen and particulate matter. Air purifiers can capture much of these pollutants so you can breathe easier. For optimum protection, upgrade to a UV air purifier which eliminates harmful particles and contaminants like pathogens, bacteria, pet dander and dust. While you’re at it, remember to change air filters in your air conditioners and HVAC systems.

Maintain your lawn and garden

Regular mowing, weeding, and watering can keep your lawn and garden looking vibrant throughout summer, and doing so strategically can conserve water and improve air quality. Installing plants promotes healthy air by absorbing carbon dioxide and various toxic compounds, and planting drought-resistant plants and using mulch can reduce water usage and maintenance time. Investing in a rain barrel can also help conserve water while keeping your garden hydrated. Many local governments even provide resources like rebate programs on water saving-technologies to promote water conservation, so check for local initiatives.

Install a smart thermostat

Installing a smart thermostat helps keep your HVAC system running efficiently and reduces energy costs as the temperatures rise. Like a programable thermostat, a smart thermostat allows the user to schedule temperature changes for personalization and convenience, but with improved ease of use and with the added benefits of sensors and Wi-Fi connectivity which allow you to control the thermostat remotely. These convenient devices help conserve your HVAC unit’s energy usage when necessary and can help extend your comfort system’s lifespan by optimizing temperatures and reducing the stress on your system.

Tasks Best Left to the Experts

Tune up your HVAC system

Your HVAC system is crucial for maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature and a yearly professional tune-up ensures the system runs efficiently and helps prevent costly breakdowns. At best, poorly handled HVAC tune ups can lead to lost efficiency, costing you more in the long run. At worst, an amateur job poses a serious risk of injury, so it’s best to find a trusted provider, like F.H. Furr, to tackle the job. Professionals can clean ducts, check for refrigerant leaks, and ensure all components are in good working order.

Trim and remove trees

Large tree limbs can become hazardous during summer storms, posing a risk to your home and those who live in it. Professionals have the equipment and expertise to safely trim or remove trees without endangering themselves or your property.

Inspect and repair the roof

A professional inspection is necessary to identify potential issues like loose shingles, leaks, or structural damage. Experts have the tools and knowledge to safely conduct repairs and ensure your roof can withstand summer storms.

Clean the gutters

On the subject dangerous roof projects, keeping your gutters clean is a simple but essential task to prevent water damage; so simple, in fact, that a quick search will render numerous DIY instructions. According to the CDC, more than 500,000 people are treated and about 300 people die from ladder-related injuries every year, so as with any project that poses a potentially life-threatening risk, it is highly recommended that homeowners enlist professionals to do the job.

To enjoy a comfortable, safe, and well-maintained home all summer long, the experts at F.H. Furr can help. Click here to learn more or schedule an HVAC tune-up today.