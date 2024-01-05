Preakness Stakes could temporarily move to Laurel Park under Pimlico upgrade plan

Maryland's storied Preakness Stakes could be moving to a different track — at least briefly.

Horse racing officials are calling on lawmakers to upgrade the state's horse racing model. The plan would temporarily relocate Preakness, the second leg of the Triple Crown, from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore to Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County for two seasons.

Under the proposal, Pimlico would be rebuilt as a hub for Maryland's year-round racing industry. There are plans for a hotel, event space and other developments to attract visitors.

However, the changes would first need to be approved by Maryland's General Assembly.

Gov. Wes Moore released a statement Friday, saying in part, “I look forward to working with the General Assembly and the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority to finalize an agreement that ensures this important industry continues to create jobs and drive economic growth for years to come.”