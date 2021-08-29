Police Search for Suspects in Five Armed Kidnappings, Robberies in DC

Police are searching for a group of men who allegedly forced people into a vehicle, drove them to different ATMs and had them withdraw money from their bank accounts in a series of “possibly related” armed kidnappings earlier this week in D.C., authorities said.

The robberies all happened in much the same way. The assailants would approach a victim at night, brandish a weapon and force them into a vehicle. They would then either drive the victim to an ATM to withdraw funds or get their banking information to steal money later and finally drop them off at a “secondary location,” D.C. police said.

Four of the five kidnappings occurred in Northwest D.C. between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. On Saturday, the men also allegedly robbed someone in Northeast D.C. around 3:45 a.m., police said.

In one case, when a victim tried to run away, they were assaulted and forced into the vehicle, police said. In another case, once the victim was forced into the vehicle, the group also allegedly stole their property.

Security cameras captured photos and video of some of the suspects, which were shared by police. A Nissan Rogue has also been recovered.

Anyone with information about the cases should call police at (202)727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.