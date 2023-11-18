Police search for suspect vehicle in crashes that left 2 hurt on Columbia Pike

Two people were hurt after a series of crashes on Columbia Pike in Silver Spring on Saturday, Montgomery County police said. Police are searching for a suspect driver.

Three crashes, which police will not confirm are connected, involved five cars and happened at around 5:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Columbia Pike (US-29) at MD-200, authorities said. More information on how the crashes happened was not provided.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Two of the crashes are being investigated as hit-and-runs, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect vehicle was not among the five cars involved. They did not provide more information on that driver.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.