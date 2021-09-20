Police Search for Man on Four-Wheeler in One of Two U Street Shootings

Two people were shot early Sunday morning just a block apart on U Street in Northwest D.C. Police shared a photo of a man on a four-wheeler Monday and said he was a suspect in one of the shootings.

First responders were called at around 3:44 a.m. to the 1200 block of U Street NW, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities shared a picture of the suspect, a man riding a four-wheeler, which was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Hours earlier, a man was shot and windows were shattered in the 1300 block of U Street NW. D.C. police did not release suspect information in that shooting.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital and were expected to survive, authorities said.

Anyone with information should contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.