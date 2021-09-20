Northwest DC

Police Search for Man on Four-Wheeler in One of Two U Street Shootings

Both victims were rushed to the hospital and were expected to survive, authorities said.

By NBC Washington Staff

dc police car generic
NBC Washington

Two people were shot early Sunday morning just a block apart on U Street in Northwest D.C. Police shared a photo of a man on a four-wheeler Monday and said he was a suspect in one of the shootings. 

First responders were called at around 3:44 a.m. to the 1200 block of U Street NW, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
D.C. police shared a photo of a man wanted in a shooting that took place on U Street on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Authorities shared a picture of the suspect, a man riding a four-wheeler, which was captured by nearby surveillance cameras. 

Local

Military 28 mins ago

LGBTQ Community Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of ‘Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Repeal

Prince George's Co. 48 mins ago

Prince George's School Bus Drivers Say Shortage Due to Pay Issues

Hours earlier, a man was shot and windows were shattered in the 1300 block of U Street NW. D.C. police did not release suspect information in that shooting.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital and were expected to survive, authorities said. 

Anyone with information should contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. 

This article tagged under:

Northwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us