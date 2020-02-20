Police Say They’ve Arrested a Man Who Threatened Virginia House Speaker

Police in Virginia say they've arrested a man who threatened Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

Capitol Police said Stephen Hartzell, 23, was taken into custody Thursday in Norfolk. A Capitol Police news release said Hartzell is charged with threatening to burn or bomb, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison upon conviction.

Police said they investigated Hartzell after he posted something on Filler-Corn's Facebook page. Police did not specify what was said in the Facebook post, which has been removed.

Several Democratic lawmakers say they've been threatened this year by people upset over proposed new gun laws. A new Democratic majority at the legislature is in the final steps of passing a series of gun-control bills.

It was not immediately clear whether Hartzell has hired an attorney.