Police: Maryland Man Killed in Hang Glider Crash in Virginia

By The Associated Press

A Maryland man was killed when his hang glider hit a tree and crashed in Virginia, police said Friday.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near Woodstock in Shenandoah County, Virginia State Police said in a news release. The preliminary investigation found that the man lost control of the hang glider and hit a tree before striking the ground.

The pilot, identified as Ward Odenwald, 71, of Woodbine, Maryland, died at the scene, police said. His remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and examination. Odenwald was the only person on the hang glider at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the crash, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

