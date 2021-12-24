Montgomery County

Police Link Human Remains Found to Missing Silver Spring Woman

Detectives suspect that Brenda Lee Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home

By Associated Press

police-lights-shutterstock_1318124128
Shutterstock

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they've identified the skeletal remains of a missing Silver Spring woman.

DNA analysis linked the remains to Brenda Lee Hopkins, the county's police department said in a news release Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police said there is no evidence that suggests foul play is involved in Hopkins’ disappearance. Detectives suspect that Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home. She was reported missing in August 2018.

Detectives said their investigation into Hopkins' whereabouts was somewhat complicated by the fact that they were unable to confirm an exact date that she was last seen.

Local

THE SCENE 2 hours ago

Luminocity Festival Lights Up the Night in Reston

Maryland 3 hours ago

Baltimore Officer Dies Days After Being Shot in Patrol Car

Her remains were found in April off of a highway in a small, wooded area.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyMarylandSilver SpringMissing Woman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us