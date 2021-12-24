Police Link Human Remains Found to Missing Silver Spring Woman

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they've identified the skeletal remains of a missing Silver Spring woman.

DNA analysis linked the remains to Brenda Lee Hopkins, the county's police department said in a news release Thursday.

Police said there is no evidence that suggests foul play is involved in Hopkins’ disappearance. Detectives suspect that Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home. She was reported missing in August 2018.

Detectives said their investigation into Hopkins' whereabouts was somewhat complicated by the fact that they were unable to confirm an exact date that she was last seen.

Her remains were found in April off of a highway in a small, wooded area.