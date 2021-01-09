Police in Maryland Shot and Killed Man During Foot Chase

Maryland police officers shot and killed a man during a foot chase Friday.

“Our street crimes unit, which is comprised of plainclothes police officers, had an individual that was under surveillance that they believed to be armed with a handgun,” Gaithersburg Police Chief Mark Sroka said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sroka said when officers approached the man and identified themselves, he ran across all six lanes of Frederick Road and into a nearby apartment complex.

“Once they reached there, the Chelsea Park Apartments, in the grass, sidewalk area there, the suspect displayed a handgun, and at least one or more Gaithersburg police officers discharged their department-issued firearms,” Sroka said.

The investigation into the shooting will be handled by Montgomery County Police.

“I have confirmed that the suspect was deceased and there was a handgun located at the scene,” Sroka said.

No details about the man who was killed have been released.