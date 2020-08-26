Prince George's Co.

Police ID Man Slain in Triple Shooting in Langley Park

By Michelle Montgomery

Prince George's County Police Department squad car
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The man who was killed in a triple shooting in Langley Park, Maryland, earlier this week has been identified as Jose Borjas-Flores, 42, Prince George’s County Police announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police has said they were still trying to identify the victim so his family could be notified.  

Borjas-Flores, whose last known address was in Langley Park, was found shot Monday night outside in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men were also shot and were taken to the hospital.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects and motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Prince George's Co.Langley Park
