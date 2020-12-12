Police Find Vehicle of Interest in Killing of Toddler Carmelo Duncan

D.C. Police said the vehicle of interest in the shooting of 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan was discovered Saturday night in Montgomery County. No arrests have been made, police said.

On Dec. 2, Carmelo was found unconscious and unresponsive at approximately 9:35 p.m. after officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, police said.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Carmelo had suffered multiple gunshot wounds while inside a vehicle.

“After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead,” police said in a press release.

Police said they were searching for a 2011 dark colored BMW X5 SUV with a temporary Virginia tag number of G51179. Along with other agencies, they are offering a reward of a total of $60,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

It is unknown if the finding brings police any closer to an arrest.