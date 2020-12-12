Police Find Vehicle of Interest in Killing of Toddler Carmelo Duncan

D.C. Police said the vehicle of interest in the shooting of 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan was discovered Saturday night in Montgomery County. No arrests have been made, police said.
On Dec. 2, Carmelo was found unconscious and unresponsive at approximately 9:35 p.m. after officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, police said.
Carmelo had suffered multiple gunshot wounds while inside a vehicle.
“After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead,” police said in a press release.
Police said they were searching for a 2011 dark colored BMW X5 SUV with a temporary Virginia tag number of G51179. Along with other agencies, they are offering a reward of a total of $60,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
It is unknown if the finding brings police any closer to an arrest.