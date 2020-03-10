Police Close Investigation Into Radford Student’s Death at Virginia Jail

Virginia State Police announced Tuesday the investigation into the death of an 18-year-old college student from Culpeper, Virginia, who was found dead in a jail cell in September is closed.

The medical examiner ruled in December that Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez died of opioid toxicity compounded by asthma and his death was an accident.

The official cause of death was listed as acute buprenorphine toxicity with acute and chronic asthma contributing, according to the medical examiner. Buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat pain and opioid addiction.

"The case is closed and no charges will be placed in accordance with the findings of the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke and at the advisement of the City of Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney and Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney," Virginia State Police said in a release Tuesday.

Lobo-Perez was a freshman at Radford University, which is about 35 miles southwest of Roanoke.

The Radford University Police Department arrested Lobo-Perez and took him to the New River Valley Regional Jail about 11:55 p.m. Sept. 11, jail Superintendent Gregory P. Winston said. He was charged with public swearing or intoxication in public, Winston said.

At 7:50 a.m. Sept. 12, jail officers making routine checks found Lobo-Perez unresponsive in his cell. Jail police immediately tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronunced dead at the jail, according to state police.