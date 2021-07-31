Abandoned Baby's Mom Charged With Attempted Murder: Police

A 19-year-old woman accused of abandoning her newborn daughter in a wooded area in Glen Burnie was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder and other offenses, Anne Arundel County police said.

Early on July 14, officers responding to a 911 call reporting the sound of a crying baby found an unclothed baby girl with an umbilical cord still attached, police said in a news release. The baby had minor injuries after being in contact with some bushes and was taken to a hospital. On Friday, police said the baby is healthy.

When investigators identified the baby’s mother, she was given medical treatment and access to crisis intervention, police said. On Friday, police said Olivia Thompson, 19, of Glen Burnie was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, assault, child abuse, neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment and desertion of a minor child. Online court records state that Thompson is being held without bond, but don't list an attorney.

In a news release, police stressed that Maryland’s Safe Haven Law allows parents who are unable or unwilling to care for an infant can give up custody at a police station or hospital with no questions asked.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Across 38 states, there have been at least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans that have tested positive for COVID-19. These 'breakthrough' cases have resulted in 1,400 deaths.