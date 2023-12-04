Virginia

Pilot dies in small plane crash near Fauquier County airport

The pilot was the only person aboard, Virginia State Police said

By NBC4 staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pilot was killed in Fauquier County when his small plane crashed Sunday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.

Police said the pilot was the only person aboard about 4 p.m. when the plane hit several trees, crashed into a field and burst into flames near the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport. The crash site is near the intersection of Midland and Ebenezer Church roads.

The NTSB will be there Monday to begin its investigation into this crash.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaFauquier Countyplane crash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us