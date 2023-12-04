Pilot dies in small plane crash near Fauquier County airport

A pilot was killed in Fauquier County when his small plane crashed Sunday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
Police said the pilot was the only person aboard about 4 p.m. when the plane hit several trees, crashed into a field and burst into flames near the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport. The crash site is near the intersection of Midland and Ebenezer Church roads.
The NTSB will be there Monday to begin its investigation into this crash.
