Photos: Protesters Gather for the Largest Expected Demonstrations in DC

Demonstrations in Washington, D.C., on Saturday
are expected to become the highest-attended in a string of protests against racism held this week. Protesters are speaking out about the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black victims of police brutality in the U.S. See photos of the protests near the Lincoln Memorial.
1/27
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
2/27
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators march while protesting against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
3/27
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, – JUNE 06: Demonstrators gather near Lafayette Park during a protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
4/27
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
5/27
Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Protestors gather along 16th Street NW near the White House during George Floyd protests on June 6, 2020 in Washington, D.C. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
6/27
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrator raise their fists at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
7/27
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, – JUNE 06: Demonstrators carrying signs gather near the U.S. Capitol during a protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
8/27
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
9/27
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators hold up signs at the Lincoln Memorial during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of people are expected to descend on Washington to participate in peaceful protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
10/27
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators begin to gather at the Lincoln Memorial to participate in a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of people are expected to descend on Washington to participate in peaceful protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
11/27
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: National Guard members deploy near the White House as peaceful protests are scheduled against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of people are expected to descend on Washington to participate in peaceful protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
12/27
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: National Guard members stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on Washington to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
13/27
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON,DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators stand in front of the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on Washington to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
14/27
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators participate in a peaceful protest at the Lincoln Memorial against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of people are expected to descend on Washington to participate in peaceful protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
15/27
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators participate in a peaceful protest at the Lincoln Memorial against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of people are expected to descend on Washington to participate in peaceful protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
16/27
Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators, face the Washington Monument, as they hold placards at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against police brutality and racism, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
17/27
Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators hold placards at the Lincoln Memorial during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
18/27
Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters gather at “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in Washington, DC, before the start of a demonstration against racism and police brutality, on June 6, 2020. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
19/27
Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters gather at “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in Washington, DC, before the start of a demonstration against racism and police brutality, on June 6, 2020. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
20/27
Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators hold placards at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against racism and police brutality on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
21/27
Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators hold placards at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against racism and police brutality on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
22/27
Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators hold placards at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against racism and police brutality on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
23/27
Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Protestors take photos of graffiti on the Treasury Department building behind recently erected security fences near the White House during George Floyd protests on June 6, 2020 in Washington, D.C. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
24/27
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, – JUNE 06: Demonstrators gather on the newly-named Black Lives Plaza while protesting peacefully against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
25/27
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against police brutality and racism takes place on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
26/27
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 06: Demonstrators march while protesting against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
27/27
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, – JUNE 06: A man and young boy ride a bicycle with a Black Lives Matter sign attached as protest against police brutality and racism take place on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with thousands of people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)