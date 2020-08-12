Photos: Heavy Rains Open Sinkhole in Manassas Park

Early-morning storms dumped heavy rain in the D.C. area Wednesday, opening up a sinkhole of about 100 by 50 feet on Moseby Court in Manassas Park, Virginia.

No one was hurt. One car with no one inside was swept into water nearby.

About 400 residents in the area of the sinkhole are stranded in their neighborhood. Crews are working to create a temporary road out of another part of the neighborhood so residents can leave the area.

A flash flood warning is in effect for some parts of Prince William and western Fairfax counties and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. The warning includes the area around Manassas Mall, Sudley Elementary School and Bull Run Regional Park.

The rest of the D.C. area is under a flash flood watch.