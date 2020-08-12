Photos: Heavy Rains Open Sinkhole in Manassas Park

By NBCWashington Staff

Early-morning storms dumped heavy rain in the D.C. area Wednesday, opening up a sinkhole of about 100 by 50 feet on Moseby Court in Manassas Park, Virginia.

No one was hurt. One car with no one inside was swept into water nearby.

About 400 residents in the area of the sinkhole are stranded in their neighborhood. Crews are working to create a temporary road out of another part of the neighborhood so residents can leave the area. 

A flash flood warning is in effect for some parts of Prince William and western Fairfax counties and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. The warning includes the area around Manassas Mall, Sudley Elementary School and Bull Run Regional Park.

The rest of the D.C. area is under a flash flood watch.

12 photos
1/12
wrc-tv, chopper4
2/12
wrc-tv, chopper4
3/12
WRC-TV
4/12
City of Manassas Park Police Department
5/12
City of Manassas Park Police Department
6/12
City of Manassas Park Police Department
7/12
Manassas Park City Police Dept.
8/12
Manassas Park City Police Dept.
9/12
Manassas Park City Police Dept.
10/12
Manassas Park City Police Dept.
11/12
Manassas Park City Police Dept.
12/12
wrc-tv, chopper4

This article tagged under:

weatherManassas parksinkholeMoseby Court

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Explosion in Baltimore Destroys Several Homes, Leaves One Dead
Photos: Explosion in Baltimore Destroys Several Homes, Leaves One Dead
The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
Photos: Hurricane Isaias Unleashes Damage on DC, Maryland and Virginia
Photos: Hurricane Isaias Unleashes Damage on DC, Maryland and Virginia
Photos: Mystery Seeds Mailed From China
Photos: Mystery Seeds Mailed From China
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us