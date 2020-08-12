Early-Morning Storms Bring Flash Flood Warning for Northern Virginia

A round of early-morning storms is moving across the area Wednesday. Be ready for a burst of heavy rain and lots of lightning and thunder. Heavy rain in parts of Northern Virginia has led to a flash flood warning for some parts of Prince William and western Fairfax counties and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

If possible, delay travel in those areas until at least 8 a.m. Many roads now have high water on them. Remember, never drive through standing water. Rain is falling at near 2" per hour.

Wednesday morning's showers and thunderstorms are moving slowly, but they should exit the region and weaken around 7 a.m. Several inches of rain have fallen across the area, specifically in Prince William County, where radar indicated that 3 inches of rain or more had already fallen before 6 a.m. The flash flood warning includes the area around Manassas Mall, Sudley Elementary School and Bull Run Regional Park.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire D.C. area from noon Wednesday until 11 p.m. A cold front will approach the area, and that will kick off even more showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some of those could be strong, bringing some heavy rain and flooding conditions.

Temperatures on Wednesday will reach back into the low 90s, with that heat index closer to 100° once again.

