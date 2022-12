Green line trains between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard are suspended due to a person being struck by a Metro train at the Anacostia Metro station, according to WMATA.

WMATA first reported delays at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

🚨Customers traveling on the 🟢Line should expect delays. 🚇service has been suspended between Southern Ave and Navy Yard. Shuttle 🚌 have been requested. More information will be provided as details become available. We apologize for the inconvenience.#YourMetro https://t.co/LgdHkkqdAX — Metro (@wmata) December 11, 2022

D.C. Fire and EMS are at the scene.

The status of the victims' injuries were not immediately known.

Shuttle buses are running between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.