Person in Critical Condition After Rowhome Fire in Southeast DC

One person is in critical condition after a two-alarm fire at a rowhouse that spread to neighboring homes, authorities say.

D.C. Fire and EMS says a home caught fire in the 1800 block of A Street in Southeast, near the Stadium-Armory Metro station.

The first and second floors caught fire. Photos show black smoke pouring from top-floor windows.

Firefighters were able to knock out the blaze but were still extinguishing hot spots, D.C. Fire said. Fire that affected and neighbor’s home was also put out.

There isn’t information yet on what may have caused the fire to start.

There are some roadblocks in that area due to the fire activity.

