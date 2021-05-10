Person Fatally Struck on I-270 After Exiting Car After Crash, Officials Believe

A person was struck and killed after getting out of a car following a crash on Interstate 270 in Maryland overnight, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

Maryland State Police were contacted by Montgomery County Fire and EMS shortly before 12:40 a.m. about the crash. It happened in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Rockledge Boulevard, they said.

Police believe that the victim was the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash. The driver got out of their vehicle and then was hit by another vehicle that hadn't been involved in the initial collision, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released. Police are attempting to contact their next of kin.

Authorities are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police's Rockville Barrack.

All lanes have since reopened.