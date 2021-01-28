hospital

1 Hurt After Equipment Explosion at DC Medical Facility

By NBC Washington Staff

DC medical facility
DC Fire & EMS

One person is hurt after an explosion involving mechanical equipment at a medical facility on Capitol Hill, officials say. 

The person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, D.C.’s fire department said. No one else was hurt but the explosion at BridgePoint Hospital Capitol Hill caused damage to multiple floors of the building. 

The fire department initially said people at the facility were hurt when a generator fell through several floors of the building. They later said the initial report on the incident was incorrect. 

COVID-19, Inflammatory Syndrome Cases Rise Among Children in DC Area

Finding a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Is Arduous for Many in Montgomery County

The explosion at the facility in the 200 block of Seventh Street NE occurred in the basement. 

“Force funneled up [the] chimney shaft & caused damage [to] several floors,” the fire department said in a tweet. No problems with the stability of the structure were found.

The 177-bed facility is in the 200 block of Seventh Street NE and specializes in long-term acute care, its website says.

Traffic in the area was rerouted.

hospitalCapitol HillBridgePoint Hospital
