Local
Maryland

Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery County

This is the fifth pedestrian death this year

By Brianna Crummy

File photo
Getty Images

A pedestrian died in Montgomery County Saturday night after being struck by a driver in the White Oak section of the county, police said. 

The Montgomery County Fire Department said the individual was declared dead at the scene. This is the fifth pedestrian fatality of 2020 in Montgomery County. 

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. The striking driver stayed on the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

Local

2020 Election 26 mins ago

Pete Buttigieg to Make Campaign Stop in Arlington

Virginia 12 hours ago

Arlington Carjacking Suspect Leads Police Chase Before Fleeing Into DC

Two of the other incidents occurred in Rockville and Silver Spring. 

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery Countypedestrian deathpedestrian fatality
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us