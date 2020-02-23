Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery County

A pedestrian died in Montgomery County Saturday night after being struck by a driver in the White Oak section of the county, police said.

The Montgomery County Fire Department said the individual was declared dead at the scene. This is the fifth pedestrian fatality of 2020 in Montgomery County.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. The striking driver stayed on the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Two of the other incidents occurred in Rockville and Silver Spring.

