Pedestrian killed on I-270 in Montgomery County

Northbound lanes of I-270 were closed in Gaithersburg but have reopened

By Sophia Barnes

A person walking on Interstate 270 was killed early Friday, shutting down northbound lanes near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County officials said.

The victim, an adult, was hit at about 5:40 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. Their name was not immediately released. It’s unclear why they were walking along the busy highway.

Northbound lanes between exits 8 and 9 were shut down. That's near the Rockville-Gaithersburg border.

All travel lanes reopened but delays remained by 8 a.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program said.

"The incident is contained to the left shoulder," MATOC said.

Officials initially said that drivers should look for alternative routes.

