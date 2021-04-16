Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in St. Mary's County

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Maryland Friday morning, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a person lying on the shoulder of the road in the 27000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville about 6:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. A male was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe he was struck by a red Toyota Tacoma TRD pickup truck traveling south. They believe the truck has front-end damage to the right fog light, center grill area and right wheel well.

Anyone with information about the case should call the sheriff’s office at 301-475-8008. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or by texting “TIP329” along with the information to 274637.