Pedestrian hit, killed on I-66 in Front Royal

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a driver on Interstate 66 in Front Royal, Virginia, early Tuesday, authorities say.

Officers were called to the scene near Exit 6 at about 5:40 a.m., according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash investigation closed the exit ramp and all westbound lanes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

No additional details were immediately released.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.