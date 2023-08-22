Northern Virginia

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-66 in Front Royal

The crash investigation closed the exit ramp and westbound lanes on Interstate 66

By Allison Hageman

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a driver on Interstate 66 in Front Royal, Virginia, early Tuesday, authorities say.

Officers were called to the scene near Exit 6 at about 5:40 a.m., according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash investigation closed the exit ramp and all westbound lanes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

No additional details were immediately released.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

