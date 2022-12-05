Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Arlington Boulevard

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car while crossing Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, police say.

Officers said the pedestrian was trying to cross Arlington Boulevard against the pedestrian crossing when the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius traveling east, drove through a green light at the Allen Street intersection and struck them, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a release. This occurred near Graham Park Plaza in Falls Church at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as Kamrul Hassan, 66, of Falls Church.

Police closed eastbound Arlington Boulevard to investigate the cause of the crash. The lanes were back open by Monday morning.

This is the 20th pedestrian fatal crash to occur this year in Fairfax County, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

