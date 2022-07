One person was killed overnight after being struck by a car in Virginia.

First responders were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 1 near Interstate 95 in Lorton, sometime before 2:30 a.m. Friday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Fairfax County Police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

Southbound Route 1 at Hassett Street was closed after the crash, but has since reopened.

More information was not immediately available.