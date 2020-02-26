National Park Service

Park Service to Study Designation for Dodona Manor in Leesburg

The Leesburg manor was home to the man who won a Nobel Peace Prize after World War II for the Marshall Plan

By Associated Press

Dodona Manor, weekend retreat of George C. Marshall and his wife, Leesburg, Virginia (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

The National Park Service says it will study whether to grant affiliate status to the Northern Virginia home of former Secretary of State George C. Marshall.

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., announced Tuesday that the Park Service has launched the review for Dodona Manor in Leesburg.

If the Park Service decides after the study to grant the home “affiliate” status, it would help protect the property.

Marshall lived at Dodona Manor from 1943 until his death in 1959.

The George C. Marshall International Center operates the manor as a conference center and museum of sorts after the property was saved from redevelopment.

Marshall was Army chief of staff during World War II and was dubbed the “organizer of victory” by Winston Churchill for his work marshaling the massive Allied deployment of military resources. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953 for the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the war.

