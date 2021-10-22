Park Police Officers Cleared in Killing of Bijan Ghaisar

A federal judge dismissed all criminal charges on Friday against two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot 25-year-old driver Bijan Ghaisar in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2017.

Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton ruled that Officer Alejandro Amaya and Officer Lucas Vinyard were entitled to immunity and reasonably feared for Amaya’s life when Ghaisar’s vehicle moved forward, The Washington Post reported.

The U.S. Park Police Officers who shot and killed Bijan Ghaisar knew he didn't cause the crash they were pursuing him for, according to new evidence. News4's Paul Wagner reports.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said they will appeal the ruling.

“We intend to appeal this decision to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals because we do not believe the law allows an individual to circumvent the accountability of the criminal justice system simply because of who their employer is,” they said in a joint statement. “We believe that a jury should have the opportunity to hear all of the evidence and determine whether these men committed a crime when they shot and killed Bijan Ghaisar.”

Ghaisar was an accountant from McLean, Virginia, with no criminal record. His encounter with police on Nov. 17, 2017, began after an Uber driver rear-ended his car on George Washington Parkway.

In court documents, Amaya and Vinyard said they gave Ghaisar “chance after chance” to stop his vehicle. They said they feared Ghaisar would put them and others in danger.

The officers argued they were entitled as federal officers to immunity from local prosecutors, who charged them with involuntary manslaughter.

Ghaisar’s family did not immediately comment on the ruling.

