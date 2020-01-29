Over 70 Neglected Dogs Found at Suspected Puppy Mill in Virginia

Over 70 dogs suffering from neglect were found at a suspected puppy mill Tuesday, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

After receiving a search warrant, Animal Control deputies found 50 poultry and other companion animals in addition to the dogs on the 6200 block of Beverly’s Mill Road in the Broad Run area, without access to food or water.

Authorities from Baltimore County Animal Services reported a deceased dog was allegedly left at a veterinary clinic in Maryland in late January. The dog showed signs of neglect and after further examination it was determined the dog, “did not receive adequate care and endured extreme suffering.”

Animal Control deputies requested a search warrant for evidence of long term cruelty and neglect possibly contributing to the death of the dog, which reportedly was owned by Irina Barrett, according to the sheriff's office. The dogs found on Barrett’s property were mostly French bulldogs and Doberman Pinschers, and there were a number of animals found dead on the property as well.

Deputies seized the dogs and took them to a local center to receive care and shelter.

Barrett, 41, was charged with felony cruelty to animals resulting in death and misdemeanor neglect of companion animals. She was arrested Tuesday afternoon and held on bond. The sheriff's office anticipates future charges as the investigation continues.